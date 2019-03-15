Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Leo's the Great Church
601 W. Aqua Caliente Rd.
Sonoma, CA
Diane Mary Krause Notice
Diane Mary Krause
1951 - 2018
A Memorial Service and Celebration will be held for Diane Krause on Saturday, March 23, 2019. The Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at St. Leo's the Great Church, 601 W. Aqua Caliente Rd., Sonoma. The Celebration will follow at the Sonoma Golf Club, 17700 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. The family invites all those who touched Diane and were touched by Diane in this life to attend. In lieu of flowers, please send a gift to La Luz in Sonoma.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune from Mar. 15 to Mar. 19, 2019
