Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Sonoma Veterans Memorial Hall
126 1st St W
Sonoma, CA
Dominic Geramoni


1926 - 2019
Dominic Geramoni
Dominic Geramoni
October 25, 1926 - November 7, 2019
93 year old native San Franciscan, Dominic Geramoni, passed peacefully on November 7, 2019. Devoted husband, caring father, loving uncle, treasured Poppy, and a good friend, Dominic leaves behind many who adored him. His wife Donna, daughters Cathy and Janis, daughter in-law Pat, sons in-law Keith and Dan, grandchildren Monica, Phaidra, Vince (Vickie), Nick (Alison), Aimee (Brian), Jenna (Isaac), and Ryan, 12 great grandchildren, cherished friend Preston Sitterly, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his wife Lois, son Steve, grandson Tony, sister Lena (Fred), brother George (Agnes).
World War ll Veteran and retired San Francisco Sheriff, Dom will be remembered for his quick wit, larger than life personality, and his love of people. Hall of Fame legend, Lefty O'Doul, asked Dominic to play for the San Francisco Seals after he returned from the Navy but Dominic chose a family life over baseball and would say (with a sly smile) his only regret was that he didn't take his good looks to Hollywood. He could be found every morning with his buddies enjoying coffee, pastries and good conversation. He lived a life that was full, and did it Dom's way... "Goodbye".
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Dominic's name to:
.
A celebration of life will be held on November 24th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Sonoma Veteran's Memorial Hall in Sonoma, CA. The address is 126 1st St. West, Sonoma, CA 95476.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Nov. 15, 2019
