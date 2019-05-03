|
|
Don Raiff
Anderson, MO
Don Raiff, 84, entered into rest on January 18, 2019, following a brief stay in a hospital in Missouri. He was born in San Francisco, CA and was raised in Paradise, CA. He served proudly in the U.S. Navy during combat in Korea from 1952-1960. Don settled in Sonoma, CA where he served in law enforcement and later retired as an iron worker.
He was predeceased in death by his wife, Laura Marie and a six year old granddaughter, Marissa Nicole. Survivors include his daughter, Moni Raiff and grandson, Sebastian, as well as many friends.
Visitation was held on Friday, April 26th in the Walton's Ross, Burke & Knobel Mortuary, 2155 Kietzke Lane, Reno, NV. A graveside service followed in the Janesville Cemetery with full military honors. Memorials may be made to the ASPCA.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on May 3, 2019