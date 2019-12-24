|
|
Donald Wade Mills
September 3, 1940 - October 9, 2019
Donald Wade Mills as remembered by Drucilla King:
The artist known as Wade, a poet known in Japanese as "Shirokuma", "White Bear," a mountaineer—part mystic, part ghost--, and mountain biker, has died. He won the over-50 group race in Fairfax and continued racing until he quit at age 75. He was still bicycling 100 miles a week until he had two heart attacks and drove himself to the emergency room. He had to learn to stand up, then walk again. And finally he began painting as beautifully as ever and perhaps better than ever. He had a poem published in the Poetry Magazine. But poetry was not as fulfilling as painting and he only did that when he could not paint. He finally learned how to combine oil, acrylic and watercolor paints, but that art died with him, as he did not write it down. He was lucky enough to go to school as a child in Hayward in an experimental school of mixed nationalities. They were in and out of each other's homes, except his mother's. She was not open to mixing and other kids. His godfather was a professional painter, so Wade began his art lessons at age seven. He went to Eastern New Mexico where he studied with Peter Wetzler, and was the first freshman to have a one-man show. Wetzler told Wade he had learned all he could teach him. Then he went to Texas Tech University and studied under Kinkaid and McQueen, sculptor. Mexico Universita bought a watercolor for their library. Wade always found his inspiration in nature, plus the wonderful exhibits in the museums of San Francisco. Wade is survived by his wife of 55 years, Drucilla King, and a house full of beautiful paintings. Wade also had two sisters, Cheryl Spiewak and Donna Aiello.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Dec. 24, 2019