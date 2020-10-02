1/
Doris Peterson
1929 - 2020
Doris Peterson
January 10, 1929 - September 28, 2020
Doris Mae Peterson, long-time Sonoma resident and co-owner of Pete's Electric, passed away peacefully on September 28. She is survived by her youngest daughter, Heidi, as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held at Valley Cemetery.
The family requests donations to Memorial Hospice, 439 College Avenue, Santa Rosa CA 95401 in lieu of flowers.

Published in Sonoma Index-Tribune on Oct. 2, 2020.
