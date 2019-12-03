|
Edith Mae King
September 25, 1923
- November 23, 2019
Edith Mae Stuckey was born in pioneer Texas on September 25th 1923. She received Christ as her savior when she was two years old. When she was 12 years old, she joined the southern Baptist church in Texas in Dry Lake County, near her home town of Spur, Texas. Her father Arthur and mother Sallie Ann York-Stuckey, aka Suzie, with older sister Liotta Hammonds (deceased) and younger brother Arthur Jr Stuckey of Sun City.
Edith leaves her daughter-in-law Edythe King of Sonoma, her granddaughter Tiffany Hill of Sonoma, her great-grandson Cody Hill of Sonoma, her grandson Tim King of Glen Ellen and her adopted grandson Nicholas Baker- King, four nieces and ten nephews plus great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her first husband James A. King and their only son James R King, her first granddaughter Shawn Cherié King, her second husband William Winston King, and close, very dear friend Walter Farmer.
Edith was married on April 22, 1939 in Dickens, Texas. Ron was born in 1941 the three of them moved to Sonoma in the spring of 1942. She was employed for 41 years as assistant and Manager of the Eldridge Store in SDC.
She was past President in Bear Flag #1943, past President of MOCA Goat Rock #25 Petaluma, Noble Grand Sonoma Independent Order of the Odd Fellows Rebekah Lodge #74, Office Chair in Sonoma Valley Grange and Moose Lodge, and a member of Golden Age.
She worked up until November 10, 2019, doing what she loved: taking money for the Moose on Sunday nights for the Polka and on Monday nights. You could always find her enjoying her lunch on Saturdays at Black Bear by the window, after getting her hair and nails done.
A viewing will be held between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Duggan's on Tuesday the 3rd, Services will be on the 4th at noon at Duggan's in Sonoma, followed by a celebration pot luck at the Moose Lodge in Sonoma on Broadway at 1:15 p.m.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Dec. 3, 2019