Edmond Barrett

February 2, 1928 - July 11, 2020

Edmond Barrett, Age 92 of Sonoma, CA passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020. Ed was born in Limerick, Ireland in the parish of Broadford on February 2, 1928 to James Barrett and Mary O'Connor.

Ed moved from Ireland as a young man to the United States where he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He was first stationed in Washington State and then transferred to Japan during the Korean War. When he returned stateside he received a government grant through the G.I. Bill to attend USF where he graduated with a degree in Accounting.

Ed moved to Sonoma in 1968 and became a devoted member of the Parish of St. Francis Solano and did many caring and charitable things for many people over the years. He will be remembered as a very kind and sweet gentleman.

Ed will be deeply missed, but his legacy will remain in our hearts, lives and our community. Friends are invited to attend Graveside Services, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Veteran's Memorial Park, Sonoma.



