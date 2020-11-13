1/
Edward Scanlon
1929 - 2020
{ "" }
Scanlon, Edward Vincent, 91 of Sonoma, CA died peacefully on November 4, 2020 shortly following a stroke. Born and raised in San Francisco to Marian (Reid) and Edward Scanlon. He is survived by this wife, Roberta (Bobbie Rolph) Scanlon, sons; Kenneth (Melissa) and Philip (Janet) and granddaughter Vivian Scanlon. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his sisters, Betty Scanlon Sammon, Marian Scanlon Hanlon and Margaret (Peg) Scanlon Mondani.
Ed enjoyed fishing, traveling, reading walking and summer vacations at Lake Tahoe. He retired from Tosco Corporation in West Hills, CA in 1991.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions be made to St. Leo Catholic Church, 601 Agua Caliente Rd West, Sonoma, CA 95476

Published in Sonoma Index-Tribune on Nov. 13, 2020.
November 10, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
