Edward Scanlon

June 23, 1929 - November 4, 2020

Scanlon, Edward Vincent, 91 of Sonoma, CA died peacefully on November 4, 2020 shortly following a stroke. Born and raised in San Francisco to Marian (Reid) and Edward Scanlon. He is survived by this wife, Roberta (Bobbie Rolph) Scanlon, sons; Kenneth (Melissa) and Philip (Janet) and granddaughter Vivian Scanlon. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his sisters, Betty Scanlon Sammon, Marian Scanlon Hanlon and Margaret (Peg) Scanlon Mondani.

Ed enjoyed fishing, traveling, reading walking and summer vacations at Lake Tahoe. He retired from Tosco Corporation in West Hills, CA in 1991.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions be made to St. Leo Catholic Church, 601 Agua Caliente Rd West, Sonoma, CA 95476



