Elaine Marie (Kapplinger) Pufford
Elaine Marie (Kapplinger) Pufford, 94, passed away after a brief illness on September 1, 2019, at home surrounded by her family and friends. Elaine was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, wife, sister, aunt and friend.
Elaine was born in Saginaw, Michigan, on January 24, 1925 to Charles August and Edna Marie Kapplinger. Elaine was one of five siblings, three brothers and a sister. She graduated from Saginaw High School where she was National Honor student all through high school and received the Commercial Cup, the highest honor for a business student to receive.
After graduation, Elaine accepted a job as Executive Secretary to the Superintendent of Schools in Saginaw. During this time, she met and married her husband of 64 years, Arthur E. Pufford, prior to his passing away in 2016.
Elaine and Art adopted and raised two children, Arthur E. Pufford II and LuAnn Elaine Pufford. In addition to raising a family, Elaine enjoyed doing volunteer work. She served as a member and Branch President of the Saginaw branch of the Needlework Guild of America, member and past President of Garden Club in San Rafael, founder of Creekside Garden club in Sonoma, member of Santa Rosa Quilt Guild, member and past President of Sonoma Valley Woman's Club, and did volunteer work for ten years at Boys and Girls Club of Sonoma Valley.
Elaine loved spending time with her family and friends, traveling, reading, arts and craft work, and golf. She had a passion for gardening, sewing and quilting, and loved to make quilts as gifts for family and friends.
Elaine is survived by her two children, Arthur and LuAnn, grandchildren Lacey (Dave), Curtis (Amanda), and great-grandchildren Matthew, Annabelle, and Penelope.
A celebration of life and memorial tribute for Elaine will be held at the clubhouse in Oaktree Vineyard, Napa.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Oct. 25, 2019