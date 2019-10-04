|
|
Eleanor Ganger Laubly, MD
Eleanor Ganger Laubly, MD, passed away in Davis, CA July 24, 2019 at the age of 86. The daughter of immigrants (Gottfried and Rosa Ganger) she was a strong and independent woman. Raised in Queens, New York she left to attend college at the University of Michigan. Her love of learning and travel were solidified during her years in Michigan. She hitchhiked through Europe with two close friends during summer break, and stayed to start a graduate program in near eastern studies. Wanting more of a challenge, Eleanor decided to attend medical school in 1958. In 1962, she graduated from Women's Medical College, in Philadelphia. Her post-graduate training took her to California, the state that would become her lifelong home. After completing an MPH program thru the University of California, she moved to Canada with her daughter for several years. Upon her return to California in 1972, she joined the medical staff at Sonoma Developmental Center. Before and after her retirement in 1994, she continued to travel; China, Russia, Egypt, and Africa were among the many destinations. Glen Ellen had been her home for almost 45 years; the move to Davis to be near her daughter was prompted by the Glen Ellen fires in 2017.
Eleanor is survived by her daughter Tasha Laubly-Diaz (husband Manny), grandchildren, Drew and Alex, brother Theodore Ganger (wife Rosalie), and nieces Fran, Joann, Diane, nephew Ted and their children.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune from Oct. 4 to Oct. 8, 2019