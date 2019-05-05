|
Elizabeth Anne Meyn
Elizabeth Anne Walsh was the fourth of five children born to Dennis and Anne Walsh on February 10, 1945.
Our dear Eliza passed away on April 30, 2010 at the age of 74, after a long and valiant struggle with scleroderma.
Eliza was a native New Yorker (they called her Betty) raised in Larchmont, graduating from Mamaroneck High School in 1963. She headed for the Golden State with three good friends in 1967, settling in San Francisco as Elizabeth.
In December of 1969, she met her future husband John at a mutual friend's Christmas party – it was John's lucky night. In October of 1971, John and Eliza became man and wife and started a family with the birth of their son, Ion. In 1974, the young family moved to Sonoma and added two sweet daughters, Molly Anne and Rachel.
Eliza finished her Bachelor degree and then her masters at Sonoma State University, after she was confidant her children could actually get themselves off to school.
Eliza was deeply engaged in her community and civically active in many causes, including voter registration, literacy, community improvements, and education, to name a few. Eliza made friends everywhere she went, including Sonoma Market's grocery line. She was a confidante to many, and the life of a party or two.
Eliza is survived by her husband John, brothers John (Mary) Walsh, Dennis (Linda) Walsh, Kevin Walsh and sister Maura (Bill) Gartland. She is survived by her children Ion (Alexandra Huneeus) Meyn, Molly Anne (Peter Ostrom) Meyn, and Rachel (Rafael) Ugarte. Also surviving are her blessed grandchildren, Lucas, Amaia, Antonio, Valentina and Kai.
Our dear Eliza will always have a special place in our hearts. We will miss her deeply.
A memorial service will be held on June 22, 2019 at 1pm at the Vintage House, 264 First Street East, Sonoma. A reception will follow at the Meyn residence, 19452 Goin Lane, Sonoma.
