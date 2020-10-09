Elizabeth Kramer
October 6, 1946 - September 15, 2020
Elizabeth Jean Kramer, "Beth", was born in Charlotte, Michigan, the youngest child of George J. Kramer and Elvira Mae (Roon) Kramer and sister to Sandra Julie Kramer Schaefer and brother George Wayne Kramer. She died suddenly on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Beth was a 1964 graduate of Arthur Hill High School in Saginaw, Michigan and attended The University of Michigan and Ferris State University, where she received a BS degree in Business. Beth pursued her dream to live in Manhattan in 1969 where she went to work for the NYS Office of Mental Retardation and Developmental Disabilities where she rose to serve as the Associate Director of Revenue Management, ending up in Del Mar, New York, a suburb of Albany. She loved the service this work offered to the special populations she was able to support. While working for the state of New York, Beth started Big Beauties, a business to provide models for ample-sized women's clothing to New York stores. Beth loved many things in her life: her houses and swimming pools; her family and cooking for them; her friends; and playing games. She loved to giggle and to tell funny stories. She loved Scrabble and gin, the color red and really bad reality TV. But she loved nothing more than her dogs. Beth was mom to half a dozen chows from Leonard and Martha, her first, to Fred and Ethyl for whom she left detailed instructions for care.
Upon her retirement in 2002 Beth moved to Sonoma where she quickly joined the Newcomer's Club and was known for hosting one of the best Christmas parties in town. In 2008 she followed a lifelong passion to live near the beach and moved to Puerto Rico. Here she joined the International Friends Club. After surviving Hurricane Maria, Beth broke ground on her dream house with builder and friend, Mark Andrews and architect Katka Konecna. The open-air house bisected by a pool gave her indoor and outdoor living, and full protection for hurricane season. She is survived by her sister Sandy Schaefer, brother in-law Rick Schaefer, sister in-law Sally Kramer, nieces Jennifer Lawson and Julie Landis and nephews Erich Schaefer and Max Schaefer. There will be a private ceremony for family and friends at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Santuario de Animales san Francisco De Asis, Inc of San German, Puerto Rico (https://sasfapr.org/
).