Erane Marie Garrett

Erane Marie Garrett was born on February 16, 1921, to Irene and Frank Pellicano, in San Francisco, and died on August 2, 2020, at the age of 99 ½ years in Sonoma, California, after a one week battle with COVID-19. She lived in the Bay Area all of her life, and graduated from St. Brigid's High School in San Francisco. She was married briefly to Donald Garrett in 1944, and then raised two little girls on her own, working as a Secretary in Oakland. She spent 39 years in Alameda, living close to her younger daughter and family, where she was like a second mother to their four children. She also managed to stay very close and involved with her two grandchildren in Sonoma. She was always there for every important event (even a wedding in Hawaii). After retirement, she did volunteer work at her grandchildren's schools, and her church in Alameda; she also volunteered for Meals on Wheels, and became an "Avon Lady", which she continued until the age of 86 years. Then she moved to Sonoma, to be near her older daughter and family in 2007. She lived happily and independently at Sonoma Hills Retirement Community, until the age of 98 years, where she enjoyed all the many activities and social opportunities they have available, and she was able to attend Mass at St. Francis Church each week with the group. She then left Sonoma Hills one year ago, for more intensive care and assistance. Her favorite thing in life was to be part of family activities, and receive visits, phone calls and Face-Time from friends and family, especially grandchildren, where she always made each one feel so special and well loved. She also really enjoyed attending the monthly Kanikapilas (Hawaiian parties at the Sonoma Women's Club) up until January of this year, where she could still remember the words to some of the Hawaiian songs. She leaves behind a family who respects and remembers her with great love and joy.

Erane was predeceased by her youngest daughter, Lynne Madigan, in October 2019, but survived by older daughter, Donna Keegan. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Julie Tait (husband David), Marlaina Welsome, Tommy Madigan (wife Trina), Dr. Alyson Madigan, Molly Madigan (husband John), Ryan Madigan (wife Jesse), and 14 great-grandchildren -Jack, Michael and Ryan Tait; Madeline Welsome; Emily, Abby, Gracie, and Matthew Madigan; Hudson, Max and Frankie Madigan; Luke, Liam and Margot Thane.

A very small family funeral service has already been held, and we would like to thank Erane's caregivers & Hospice by the Bay for their wonderful, loving kindness and care for her in her final year.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store