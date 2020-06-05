Ethelyn Hallberg

November 18, 1922 - May 30, 2020

Ethelyn (Lynn) Alvira Hansen Hallberg, 97, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Sonoma, following a stroke.

Born on November 18, 1922 on a wheat farm near Dagmar, Montana to Jens and Mabel Hansen, Lynn was the third of five children. She was educated in a one-room Montana schoolhouse, drove a farm truck at the age of 12, and traveled to Kingsburg, California where her family started a raisin farm. She attended Fresno State and worked as an executive secretary in San Francisco.

Married in 1949, the family moved to Europe where Lynn learned Dutch, French and a bit of Swedish, and raised her two children. After returning to the USA in 1967, Lynn supported the family with jobs in real estate and thermal energy businesses in Southern California and in Santa Rosa, where she was an active member of the Kitchen Kutups dance troop for many seasons. Energetic into her nineties, Lynn loved singing, dancing and playing bridge. She moved to Sonoma in 2009 to be near her daughter.

She is survived by her sister Mildred Schlatter, daughter Claudia Skye Hallberg (partner Kate de Renouard), son Alan Hallberg (wife Bernadette Charpin-Hallberg) of Marseille, France and her adored grandsons, Alexandre Hallberg (New Jersey) and Maximillien Hallberg (London) and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters Beverly Jackson and Eleanor Stone and her brother Howard Hansen. The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later date.



