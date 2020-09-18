Evelyn Louise Montaldo
June 16, 1921 - September 11, 2020
Sonoma resident, Evelyn Montaldo, passed away peacefully at her home at the age of 99 on September 11, 2020. In her final days, she was surrounded by the love of her large family who traveled near and far to be with her. Evelyn was born to Charles and Cecelia Banchero, on June 16, 1921 in Napa, CA. She lived in Sonoma nearly all of her life and attended Sonoma Valley schools, with the exception of a short time living in Napa as a young girl.
Evelyn was married to her late husband Charles Montaldo for nearly 60 years. They moved into the home he built for her in 1939 where she lived until her death. Family meant everything to Evelyn, affectionately known as Nonnie. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who was kind, compassionate and generous. She surrounded her family with love and support and was always willing to help in any way she could. Evelyn's great sense of humor, quick wit, and wonderfully positive outlook on life was enjoyed by all who knew her. Spending time and having fun in the company of family and friends brought Evelyn great joy in life.
After raising her six children in the family home, she worked part-time at Sebastiani Winery. Evelyn had a flair for interior decorating, flower arranging and fashion. One of her favorite pastimes was going out to lunch and shopping for clothes with her daughters. People always commented on how well put together she looked in her meticulously coordinated outfits with matching accessories.
She was a wonderful cook and loved to bake delicious desserts much to the delight of her family. She was fond of spending time in her garden, surrounded by beautiful flowers. Evelyn's favorite holiday was Christmas and the sight of her beloved Christmas tree was anticipated by many in the valley for decades. Over the years, Evelyn enjoyed playing bingo with friends, card games with family, and the occasional trip to the casino to try her luck at the slot machines. She always looked forward to the annual family summer vacations to Lake Tahoe, which of course, would not be complete without a trip to the casinos. In her later years, she also enjoyed the opportunity to travel to Europe several times and sail on various cruises with her daughter Joan and son-in-law Alan. Evelyn was also an avid sports fan. She especially loved attending San Francisco Giants games and following the Warriors on T.V. She enjoyed spending her mornings catching up with friends over coffee at the Basque Boulangerie Café, formerly co-owned by her son Jack. Evelyn was one of a kind and will never be forgotten by the many who loved her.
Evelyn in survived by her daughters Nancy Hogberg (Bill) of Napa, Linda Sullivan (Mark) of Sonoma, Joan Cantrell (Alan) of Prescott Valley, AZ and Cece Schoen (Dan) of Windsor. She was grandmother to David and Doug Hogberg, Jeff, Scott
and Michael Sullivan, and Tyler and Ryan Schoen and great-grandmother to Adelyn Sullivan, Eleanor and Max Sullivan, and Charlie Hogberg.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Banchero, her husband Charles Montaldo, infant daughter Judy Montaldo, son Robert Montaldo, and son, Jack Montaldo.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private interment at Mountain Cemetery in Sonoma. Viewing is at Windsor-Healdsburg Mortuary on Monday, September 21, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 9660 Old Redwood Hwy, in Windsor. Donations may be made to Hospice of Petaluma or the charity of your choice
.