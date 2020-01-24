|
|
Fumiko Kuwa Miyasaki
March 2, 1924 - January 9, 2020
Fumiko "Fumi" Miyasaki, a 57-year resident of Sonoma Valley, passed away peacefully on January 9th, 2020.
Born in Tokyo, Japan in 1924, Fumi, a war bride, married U.S. Army Sergeant Roy Miyasaki June 29, 1951 and came to the United States. Fumi became a naturalized U.S. citizen in the 1950s, only to return to Japan twice during her lifetime. Tokyo had changed in Fumi's eyes and so had Fumi. She had become an American and Sonoma Valley was her home.
She was a devoted and loving mother to her three children who she leaves behind - Diana Miyasaki Davis (Roger), Reagan Miyasaki and Ladd Miyasaki (Lisa). Fumi also cherished time with her eight grandchildren - Ladd Miyasaki Jr, Tim Miyasaki (Ani), Stacy Miyasaki, Sophie Miyasaki, Ben Miyasaki, Dustin Davis (Suzanne). "GG" also loved her time with her three great-grandchildren Savannah, Phoenix, and Tyson as well as her family in Tokyo - nieces Yumiko Kuwa Steiner (Johannes) and Kazumi Kuwa (Shuji), a nephew, Nobu Kuwa (wife Yasuyo and grandniece Ayume), and family dogs Mylet and Butch. Fumi was predeceased by her husband, Roy.
Fumi was a loving mother first and foremost. She extended her family throughout her life and included many other sons and daughters through friends and family who she was happy to welcome into the fold. Fumi loved the snow and was quite a skier in her younger days. She worked for many years as a dental lab technician. She also loved traveling with her family to Europe, the Hawaiian Islands, Japan. She loved family trips across the USA through many states sharing with her family the splendor of the Northeast's fall foliage and Montana's Yellowstone winter wildlife migration. Home, however, was where her heart soundly remained.
Memorial donations in memory of Fumiko Kuwa Miyasaki may be made to Friends In Sonoma Helping, FISH.PO Box 507, Sonoma CA 95476, https://www.friendsinsonomahelping.org/donate.html
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Jan. 24, 2020