Gail Del Valle
1935 - 2020
Gail del Valle
March 21, 1935 - June 10, 2020
Gail Nelson del Valle died peacefully at her home in Sonoma, CA. on June 10, 2020. Gail was born on March 21, 1935 to Florence and Norman Nelson. She was raised in Santa Cruz, CA. and graduated from University of California, Berkeley. Gail, with her husband David of 55 years, raised their family on Mercer Island, WA. and then retired to Sonoma, CA. in 2008. Gail is survived by daughter Sara Craig (Johnny), son Peter (Catherine), son William (Annjette), seven grandchildren: Patrick, Louisa, Helen, Isabelle, Abigail, Jack and Wyatt, sister-in-law Wendy del Valle, and numerous nieces and nephews. Gail was preceded in death by her husband David, her sister, Patricia Jamison, and her parents. The family would like to give special thanks to Gail's dear friend and devoted caregiver, Mereisi Kunasina. A private Funeral Mass with family will be celebrated at St. Francis Solano Church. A gathering for family and friends will be held at a later date, when we are free to gather together to raise a glass to our beloved Gail. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sonoma League for Historic Preservation P. O. Box 766, Sonoma, CA 95476.

Published in Sonoma Index-Tribune on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Mission Chapel
525 W Napa St
Sonoma, CA 95476
(707) 996-3655
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

