Garrett 'Gary' Edward Thiebaut

Garrett 'Gary' Edward Thiebaut, 78, passed away at his home in Sonoma, CA on September 16, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Gary was born to Edward T. Thiebaut and Seraphine F. (Cotton) on November 14, 1941. He was a third generation San Francisco native and a 40-year resident of Sonoma. Growing up in San Francisco, Gary attended both Mission Dolores and Riordan, graduating in the Class of 1959. He enlisted in the US Marine Corps, receiving an Honorable Discharge in 1966. In 1971, Gary became a San Francisco Firefighter and after 30 years of service retired at Engine 24. Gary will be remembered for his incredible wit, enthusiasm for all sports, love of crooner music and riding his motorcycle with The Old Coots on Scoots.

Gary is survived by his wife of 27 years, Penny Thiebaut; his younger sister Shirley Hourscht; his children Nadine Thiebaut, Michelle (Ryan) Holcomb, Denise (Louis) Hureston, Gregory (Aya) Thiebaut; grandchildren Sophia, Blythe, Joli, Jacqueline, and Genevieve, and many other extended family and friends.Gary was preceded in death by his parents and in 2019 by his younger brother, Ronald J. Thiebaut.

Burial and memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the SF Firefighters Cancer Prevention Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store