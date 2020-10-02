1/1
Garrett Edward "Gary" Thiebaut
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Garrett's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Garrett 'Gary' Edward Thiebaut
Garrett 'Gary' Edward Thiebaut, 78, passed away at his home in Sonoma, CA on September 16, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Gary was born to Edward T. Thiebaut and Seraphine F. (Cotton) on November 14, 1941. He was a third generation San Francisco native and a 40-year resident of Sonoma. Growing up in San Francisco, Gary attended both Mission Dolores and Riordan, graduating in the Class of 1959. He enlisted in the US Marine Corps, receiving an Honorable Discharge in 1966. In 1971, Gary became a San Francisco Firefighter and after 30 years of service retired at Engine 24. Gary will be remembered for his incredible wit, enthusiasm for all sports, love of crooner music and riding his motorcycle with The Old Coots on Scoots.
Gary is survived by his wife of 27 years, Penny Thiebaut; his younger sister Shirley Hourscht; his children Nadine Thiebaut, Michelle (Ryan) Holcomb, Denise (Louis) Hureston, Gregory (Aya) Thiebaut; grandchildren Sophia, Blythe, Joli, Jacqueline, and Genevieve, and many other extended family and friends.Gary was preceded in death by his parents and in 2019 by his younger brother, Ronald J. Thiebaut.
Burial and memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the SF Firefighters Cancer Prevention Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sonoma Index-Tribune on Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved