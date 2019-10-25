|
Garrett W. Poncia
On the morning of Friday, October 4th, 2019, Gary Poncia passed away suddenly at home, at the age of 48.
Gary was born to Vernon and Lei Poncia in, in Sonoma, CA.
He attended local schools, Prestwood Elementary, Altimira Middle School and graduated from Sonoma Valley High School.
Gary attended the Universal Technical Institute in Phoenix Arizona where he received his Air Conditioning Technology Certification.
He returned to his childhood home, working alongside with his father, and eventually taking over the family pool service business Poncia Pools.
Gary was a big-hearted human, and a loyal friend. He was an avid fisherman, like his father. He inherited a passion for cooking from his mother, and was a master of the grill.
Gary is survived by his father Vernon, brother Buck (Anna), and niece Madison. uncle Clarence, cousins Tony, Matt, Eric, and Michael Poncia.
He is preceded in death by his mother Lei, grandparents Bill and Hazel Poncia, Judy and Wing Yee, uncle LeRoy Poncia, and best friend Chris Demming.
A celebration of life will be set for a future date.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Oct. 25, 2019