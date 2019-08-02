|
George Wesley Inskeep, IV
George Wesley Inskeep IV died peacefully in his home in Sonoma, CA on July 7, 2019.
George is survived by his wife, Gillian Finch Inskeep, their two sons, George "Wesley" V and Clayton J., their wives, his four granddaughters and his younger siblings Bill Inskeep and Bonnie Hartman and their families.
George was born on October 19, 1940 in Los Angeles. George enjoyed a lifetime passion for aviation. This included building an aerobatic plane (Giles 202) with his younger son Clay.
He attended the United States Naval Academy graduating in 1962 with a degree in Engineering. He then attended flight school in Pensacola, FL, earning his Naval Aviator "Wings of Gold." He served honorably as a carrier attack pilot for three combat tours in Vietnam. After his military career he flew for TWA out of San Francisco, where he met his wife Gill, who was a flight attendant for TWA.
George and Gill married in Honolulu, HI in 1971 and during a furlough, George started Horizon Air, an inter-island air freight company based out of Honolulu. After growing Horizon to become one of the ten largest air freight outfits in America, he sold the company and moved his family to Sonoma in 1977. It was here that he embarked upon his 40 plus year career in commercial real estate with Marcus & Millichap.
Within a few years, Marcus & Millichap had grown into a large corporation. George was named Senior Investment Advisor, a "Top Ten" performer, and a multiple National Achievement Award winner. At the time of his passing, George was a Senior Vice President and the second longest tenured agent in the company.
He never lost his passion for aviation, and remained a licensed pilot his entire adult life. Owning many airplanes, George was recently awarded the prestigious Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award by the FAA.
He was also an extremely accomplished musician with the ability to play anything with strings. He focused most on the upright bass. Most recently, he was part of "The Perfect Crime", a local folk trio.
George was a son, a husband, a father, an entrepreneur, a broker, a musician, a coach, a salesman, and an aviator.
According to his wishes, George will be interred with full military honors at the National Cemetery of the Pacific in the Punchbowl Crater in Hawaii. There he will finally be returned to the islands he loved.
A private celebration of his life will be held on August 9 in Diamond A Estates, Sonoma, CA , from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Aug. 2, 2019