Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Kenwood Depot
Gerald Carl (Jerry) Jennings


1940 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Gerald Carl (Jerry) Jennings Notice
Gerald (Jerry) Carl Jennings
Gerald (Jerry) Carl Jennings passed away January 27, 2019 in Sonoma with his loving wife beside him. Jerry was born September 23, 1940 at Walker Mine in Plumas County, California. He grew up in Napa and Sonoma. After high school, Jerry joined the Air Force and served in Korea.
Jerry made his home in Phoenix, Arizona where he was an amazing dad for his two children, Julie and Ed. Jerry was a friend to all, always up for a BBQ and an avid sports fan. Jerry loved baseball, which he played in high school, coached kids, and refereed for high school. Jerry loved to cook, which he did as a career and for the pleasure of family and friends.
Jerry returned to Sonoma in 1987 where he met Raylene, his wife of 25 years. Jerry is survived by wife Raylene; mother Geraldine Pugh; children Julie Cooper and Ed (Dena); grandchild Sara Maldanado (Felix); step-children Matt, Julia, Marcie, Ben and Jason Palter; siblings Bob (suzanne), Ray Pugh (Bonnie), and Kay Lewis.
A potluck Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends on May 14 at the Kenwood Depot at 1 p.m.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune from Apr. 5 to Apr. 9, 2019
