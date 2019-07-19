|
|
Geraldine Ruby Pugh
Geraldine was born in Mesa, Arizona March 20, 1918 and died very peacefully on July 7, 2019 in Sonoma, where she lived most of her life. For the time in between, she led a very full life. 101 years filled with family, friends, hard work, good times, not-so good-times, happy times, sad times, loss of family members and friends, but always just the best outlook on life, and Boy! Could she dance!
Way to go, Mom! What a great life you had! What a gift you have been to us all! We miss you, and you will always be in our hearts.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on July 19, 2019