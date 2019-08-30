|
|
Gerick "Mr. G" Raju
February 4, 1969 - August 19, 2019
Mr. G had a passion for the senior community and spent 26 years in the healthcare industry dedicating his life to them.
To know him was to know he had a beautiful smile, a generous heart, a passion for life and a love for this community.
Life Celebration
Saturday, August 31st, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Nazareth Assisted Livings would like you to join us for a picnic in Sonoma at City Hall Town Park for a Life Celebration for Gerick Raju AKA Mr. G.
This will be picnic style so please bring your blankets, chairs, food and drinks and most of all any stories you have. We look forward to seeing!
Any questions call 707.996.6100 and ask for Jenell, Felipe or Shanti
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Aug. 30, 2019