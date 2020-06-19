Grace Pratt

Grace Pratt passed away peacefully and suddenly at her Sobre Vista home on May 19, 2020. Grace would've turned 95 this June. She was born in the north of England. Grace had resided in Sonoma since 1965.

Grace enjoyed gardening, the Sonoma historical society, the friendly social life of Sobre Vista, and volunteering at the Bouverie Preserve. She began taking classes at Santa Rosa Junior College as a mature student and then transferred to Sonoma State to complete her degree, with honors, in 1972.

Grace was preceded in death by her husband Colonel Harry D. Pratt, and her two younger brothers Eric and Frank. She is survived by her daughters Wendy and Pam, and her step-daughters Stephanie, Tori, and Heather, and by her grandchildren Ian, Michelle, Amanda, and Hannah, and her step-grandchildren Jason, Phoebe, Sephina, Ruby, Ian, and Corinne; and great step-grandchildren Oceana and Isaiah.

There will be a private ceremony in September. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Bouverie Preserve in Glen Ellen.



