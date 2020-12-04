Greta Nielsen Hogberg

Greta Nielsen Hogberg was born March 1947 in Sonoma, CA to Mike and Katie Nielsen. She shared this event with her twin sister Maureen. She was brought home to her family who loved and adored her. She attended Prestwood Elementary School and Sonoma Valley High School where she graduated with the class of 1965. It was in high school that she met Stanley Hogberg, whom she would love and be married to for over 50 years..They had their son Erick in 1971. They moved to Crescent City, CA in 1997 where they have a general contracting business. Greta was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease Lupus when she was 18 years old and had major health issues since that time. She was very well cared for by her husband Stan and son Erick. She died peacefully at home with them by her side. Greta is survived by husband Stan Hogberg and son Erick Hogberg. She is also survived by her sisters who were very close to her: Thora Nielsen Graves, Leona Nielsen Beard, Christine Nielsen Bonsey, Maureen Nielsen Tynan (her twin sister), Marian Nielsen Hamilton, Greta is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brother Jack Nielsen.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store