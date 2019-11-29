|
|
Harry Shepherd
1930 - 2019
Harry died peacefully at Sonoma Valley Hospital on November 20, 2019 after a long and rewarding life filled with family, friends and many interests; his wife of 66 years, Ellen Shepherd, devotedly by his side.
Born in El Cerrito, California and the youngest of three children, Harry survived his older siblings, Jim and Georgia. A native Californian, Harry spent the better part of his childhood in Davis and graduated from Davis High in 1948. Following a short stint in the U.S. Navy, he attended UC Davis for two years before earning a Bachelor's degree in Business from UC Berkeley; the alma mater of his parents and the setting for his introduction to his beloved bride. Ellen and Harry were married immediately after Harry's graduation in 1953 and began their family thereafter.
Harry's career included stints working as a manufacturer's representative, real estate broker and property manager, owner and bookkeeper in a small bookkeeping business, and consultant for QuickBooks. He finally retired in 2017 at the age of 87.
He was a devoted volunteer at the AIDS Memorial Grove in Golden Gate Park for 19 years; an organization that was near and dear to his heart after the loss of his daughter, Kathleen Bowman to HIV in 2000, and rarely missed the monthly gatherings of volunteer gardeners even once it became difficult for him to use a shovel or a rake. Instead, you could count on him to greet new participants, cheerfully explaining the magic of the Grove and finding fellowship among his Grove family.
As a young father, Harry was an active man who enjoyed yearly camping and beach trips with his ever-expanding family. He avidly played tennis well into his 60s and loved all types of card and board games. A steely competitor at heart, a visit almost always included an invitation to break out a game and inevitably participate in a sound beating. Cantankerous, good-humored, and quick-witted to the end, Harry remained curious about people, places and things.
Harry is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ellen Shepherd, and by his children: Karen, Diana, Jill, Julie and David, along with 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Sadly, his death was preceded by the premature loss of two cherished family members, daughter, Kathleen Bowman, and grandson, Steven Shepherd.
A memorial service will be held at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Sonoma on Friday, December 27, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the AIDS Memorial Grove: aidsmemorial.org
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Nov. 29, 2019