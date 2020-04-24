|
Helen Silva
April 3, 1936 - April 18, 2020
Helen (Lanning) Silva passed away recently after celebrating her 84th birthday earlier this month. She was the wife and life-long dance partner of Len Silva – they were married 59 years.
Helen was born to Robert and Edith Lanning in Chariton, Iowa. When she was eight years old, her family moved west, settling in the resort town of Boyes Hot Springs.
In high school, Helen was a Majorette for the marching band and a cheerleader. Most significantly, it is where she met her sweetheart, Len. They graduated together in 1954 and were married in 1955. Their adventure as newlyweds started during the Korean War where Len served in Japan. In 1957 they moved to Tucson, Arizona and returned home to Sonoma in 1958.
Helen participated in the Junior Women's Club, Sonoma High Alumni Association and the Sonoma Valley Hospital Women's Auxiliary for many years photographing the newborn babies.
Helen and Len moved their family to Santa Rosa in 1980. She enjoyed traveling and shopping with Len across the United States and Canada, and attending activities of her children and grandchildren. Her legacy of cooking and entertaining during the holidays will be missed forever.
She is survived by her children: Michael (Marianne), Mark, Debbie and Scott (Francine); her grandchildren Mikey (Ashley), Mary (Rob), Kyle (Kayla), Kasey, Ashley, Jacob, and Leah; and her great grandchildren: Hayley, Billie, Riley and Henry.
A private family service will be held on Friday, May 1st at 11:00 (PST) and a celebration of life will be planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Providence St. Joseph Memorial Hospice or a .
If you would like to view Helen's service on a live stream feed, please email Debbie at [email protected] and she will send you a link to log in and view.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2020