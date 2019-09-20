|
Hester Lee Sapp
Hester Lee (Jennings) Sapp passed away in her sleep on September 11, 2019 in the home she loved. Hester, along with her twin brother, was born on November 23, 1925 in Sidney, Iowa to Icelena and Levi Jennings. They were the middle two of six siblings. She met her husband, Robert F. Sapp, while he was stationed in Georgia with the Army. Together they had Ruby Kay Sapp and Max Orval Sapp. The family relocated to Sonoma about 75 years ago and settled into life here. They owned Bob's Backhoe and Hester's Ceramics. Hester loved to be in her shop and spent many years helping "her ladies" with their projects. Hester was a very talented artist who won many trophies and awards for her ceramics as well as ribbons at the fair for her quilting. Hester is preceded in death by her husband and son and is survived by her daughter, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Please join us in a celebration of Hester's life on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m/ at Duggan's Mission Chapel located at 525 W. Napa Street, Sonoma.
Interment, Mountain Cemetery, Sonoma.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Sept. 20, 2019