Hisako Ninomiya O'Hanley Farmer

Hisako Ninomiya O'Hanley Farmer Notice
Hisako Ninomiya O'Hanley Farmer
Hisako died peacefully on February 26, 2020. Hisako was born on July 29, 1929 to a Samurai family in Tokyo, Japan. In 1945, Hisako, her mother and older sister survived the firebombing of Tokyo on the night of March 9th, the single deadliest air raid of World War II (greater than Dresden, Hamburg, Hiroshima, or Nagasaki).
During the US occupation of Japan, Hisako met an American State Department employee, Luthan Farmer, who fathered her son, James. (During this time it was against the law for US Civilians to marry Japanese nationals.) Luthan left Japan and married an American. Hisako migrated to the United States with son James in 1952 after occupation ended.
In the US, Hisako married Peter O'Hanley, had two more children, Paul O'Hanley and Charlotte (Ruffner), became a US citizen, finished college in the US, graduating with highest honors.
In 1998, after her first husband passed away, Hisako reconnected with her first love Luthan Farmer, the biological father of James O'Hanley. Luthan and Hisako married after being separated for 46 years. Hisako spent the last seven years in the Bay Area living near her daughter, Charlotte Ruffner.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, James and Glenda O'Hanley of Reno, daughter and son-in-law, Charlotte and Ben Ruffner of Sonoma, and two granddaughters, Roxanne Makoff of Munich, Germany and Celeste Makoff of New York City. Hisako was preceded in death by Peter O'Hanley, Luthan Farmer and Paul O'Hanley.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Mar. 6, 2020
