Irene A. Rosa

Our mother, Irene A. Rosa, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 26, 2020. Born March 11, 1936 in San Francisco to Antonio and Ana Alvarez from Spain. She married her true love Richard H. Rosa on October 12, 1958 and together with four children, moved to Sonoma Valley on April 19, 1969.

Her first job in Sonoma was at Simmons Drug Store on the Plaza, which led her to Alice's Restaurant, London Lodge, Sonoma Grove and the Swiss Hotel . She loved serving and meeting people and had many friends. Some may remember her walking her precious dog, Missy, at the local dog park in Maxwell Regional Park. She loved being with her Missy and driving her wherever she went.

She will always be loved and remembered by her family - children, Paula (Henry) Manjarrez, Rick (Danyell) Rosa, and Irene (Darin) Fragoza. She was predeceased by her second daughter Jeanette Penrose. She loved her grandchildren, Jake, Abel, Peyton, and Parker. Two great-grandchildren, Cash and Finley.

A very special mom, grandmother, mother-in-law, and great-grandmother.

Thank you, Mom, love your family.



