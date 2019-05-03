Home

St Francis Solano Church
469 3rd St W
Sonoma, CA 95476
Memorial Mass
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:30 PM
St Francis Solano Church
469 3rd St W.
Sonoma, CA
View Map
Irene Paula Morgan, the daughter of Johnny and Irene Cunha. Born on March 25, 1949 in Vallejo, CA and unexpectedly passed away at her home in Sonoma Valley, CA on April 14, 2019. Irene grew up here in Sonoma Valley her whole life, went to St Francis Solano School then on to Sonoma Valley High. She had many accomplishments throughout her years being an amazing single parent. She was an avid volunteer with many different organizations groups within the Valley. She's known for her cooking and fast card dealing, being a hairdresser, her artwork, her art farm, having a booth at our local Tuesday and Friday Farmers Market, her garden on the corner on 5th St West, one of her most achievements was receiving her AA in Liberal Arts and her biggest achievement was being accepted into Sonoma State University. Surviving her are her children, son Daniel Morgan II, and daughter Crystal Morgan (Charles) and her beloved grandchildren Kalyn Morgan, Joey Andrieux, Angelica Morgan, and Kole Morgan and her dog Pearl and her chickens, her brother John and sister MaryAnn.
Memorial mass will be said at St Francis Solano Church (469 3rd St W., Sonoma, CA 95476) on May 11, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. and celebration to follow at Father Robert's Hall. Donations may be made to Pets lifeline and F.I.S.H.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on May 3, 2019
