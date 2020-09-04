1/1
Jackolyn Byl Stadtman
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jackolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jackolyn Byl Stadtman
Jackolyn Byl Stadtman died peacefully in Albany, California on August 5, 2020.
Jackolyn was born on November 1, 1929 to Theodore and Alberta Byl in Calexico, California. She attended the University of California at Berkeley, where she met Verne Stadtman, whom she married on August 26, 1949. After raising her family of four children, Jackie returned to U.C. Berkeley to earn a Master's Degree in psychology. While there, she co-authored, with Mary Main, oft-cited research on infant attachment theory titled "Infant Response to Rejection of Physical Contact by the Mother."
A long-time resident of Berkeley and Sonoma, CA, Jackolyn is survived by her loving children Kristen Pursley (George Pursley), Rand Stadtman (Monica Stadtman), Judith Stadtman (William Tucker) and Todd Stadtman (Liza Sotelo); grandchildren Riley and August Tucker, Kristina Stone, and Kimberly Horback; and two great-granddaughters. She is predeceased by her husband, Verne and her sister, Karen K. Petersen.
She will be remembered for her love of song, of animals, and a dedication to service that led her to become an assistant midwife, a volunteer hospital aide, and a tutor to developmentally disabled children. Memorial to be announced at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sonoma Index-Tribune from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home Legacy Center
1331 San Pablo Ave.
Berkeley, CA 94702
510-525-1331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harris Funeral Home Legacy Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved