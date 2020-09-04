Jackolyn Byl Stadtman

Jackolyn Byl Stadtman died peacefully in Albany, California on August 5, 2020.

Jackolyn was born on November 1, 1929 to Theodore and Alberta Byl in Calexico, California. She attended the University of California at Berkeley, where she met Verne Stadtman, whom she married on August 26, 1949. After raising her family of four children, Jackie returned to U.C. Berkeley to earn a Master's Degree in psychology. While there, she co-authored, with Mary Main, oft-cited research on infant attachment theory titled "Infant Response to Rejection of Physical Contact by the Mother."

A long-time resident of Berkeley and Sonoma, CA, Jackolyn is survived by her loving children Kristen Pursley (George Pursley), Rand Stadtman (Monica Stadtman), Judith Stadtman (William Tucker) and Todd Stadtman (Liza Sotelo); grandchildren Riley and August Tucker, Kristina Stone, and Kimberly Horback; and two great-granddaughters. She is predeceased by her husband, Verne and her sister, Karen K. Petersen.

She will be remembered for her love of song, of animals, and a dedication to service that led her to become an assistant midwife, a volunteer hospital aide, and a tutor to developmentally disabled children. Memorial to be announced at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store