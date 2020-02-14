|
|
Jacob "Jake" Drake
Jacob "Jake" Drake passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020, at Zuckerberg SF General Hospital. He was surrounded by family. Jake was born December 19, 1985, in Santa Rosa and spent his early childhood in Monterey and Salinas. He came of age in Sonoma, graduating from SVHS in 2004, where he made many lifelong friends and pursued his love of painting, songwriting, and playing piano and guitar. Jake followed in his parents' footsteps and joined San Francisco's Local 510 Sign & Display, where he worked until achieving his longtime goal of becoming an electrician with IBEW Local 6.
He was a beloved son, brother, and friend. He is survived by his father and mother, Adam and Christine Drake, and his younger sisters, Ashley and Jessica.
A celebration of life will take place Sunday, February 16, at Bayview Boat Club in San Francisco from 2:00-7:00 p.m.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Feb. 14, 2020