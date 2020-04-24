|
Jacquie Millard Prosser
Jacquie Millard Prosser, 88, passed peacefully in Beaverton, Oregon on February 29, 2020.
She was born in Sonoma in 1931 and attended both grammar and high school there. At SVHS, she was part of a group that called themselves the Naughty Nine, some of whom remained her close, lifelong friends.
She married, had four children and worked as a legal secretary for a Sonoma attorney, before the family moved to Portland, Oregon in 1966.
She spent the rest of her life in Oregon and worked as a legal secretary and an office manager with a short stint in retirement at Toys R Us.
To her children, she was a constant source of love, stability, and humor. She loved the beach and she loved to laugh, the cornier the joke, the better. Her grandchildren were her heart and soul. She was their playmate, storyteller, chef, comedian and safe place.
We miss her light and grace in the world and we will love and miss her always.
She is survived by her children, Debbie Prosser Gade, Steve Prosser (Kathy), Greg Prosser, Mike Prosser (Kim) She is survived by her grandchildren, Jenny Yang (Carol), Aaron Prosser (Kyle), Amy Prosser, Anna Prosser, Jake Prosser, Ryan Prosser (Kourtney), Jordan Prosser (Hannah), Chris Prosser She is also survived by five great grandchildren.
A celebration of her life is pending.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Apr. 24, 2020