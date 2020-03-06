|
James Basil Haddad, MD
July 14, 1936 - January 1, 2020
Basil 'Baz' Haddad passed away on January 1st, 2020, at his home in Sonoma, surrounded by family. He was the proud dad of his three girls: Paula Menth (Peter), Beth Borgeson (David), Anne Hart (Jonathan) and "Daddy B" to his eight grandchildren: Cole, Hannah, John Paul and Peter Menth, Sarah and Ben Borgeson, and Karsten and Annika Hart.
He leaves his brother, Dr. Charles Haddad (Sandy) and his sister Donna Lewis (Reynould) of Somerville, TN. Basil Haddad was born in Memphis, TN to Drs. Basil and Dorothy Haddad who preceded him in death.
Basil lived life with a contagious enthusiasm that started at an early age. Eagle Scouts in High School masked his mischievous spirit, including the strategic placement of a skunk's [stink] gland in his teacher's top desk drawer that would guarantee a few days off from school. Basil's passion for medicine paved a road that included earning his MD from Tennessee, meeting his wife Sara (mother of their three girls), serving in the Navy as Lt. Commander on the USS Constellation in the Gulf of Tonkin and finally landing him in Sonoma County to begin his surgical practice, which also included serving as President of the Sonoma County Medical Staff and co-founding the Sonoma Medical Plaza.
A natural born artist and lifelong photographer, he enjoyed traveling, art, great food and gardening. Mostly, he loved being surrounded at all times by friends and family, preferably while cooking and enjoying a bottle of wine on his boat house deck. He will be remembered as an enthusiast of life who always made time to stop and smell the roses. His memory lives on in the infinite number of flower seeds that keep popping up in mysterious places: Basil's gifts of life.
His girls will be honoring his last wish made on New Year's Eve by "throwing a big party with all my friends" this spring when the flowers are in bloom.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Mar. 6, 2020