James Edward "Jim" Hoelter

June 26, 1939 - September 23. 2020

Jim was born in Milwaukee the oldest of four children of Edward Harry Ernest and Elizabeth Suzanne (Grabill) Hoelter. He met his wife Virginia Morden "Denny" Smith when they were both seniors at Riverside High School in Milwaukee. They both attended the University of Wisconsin at Madison and married a year after graduating in 1961. Jim was in the Army ROTC at Wisconsin and joined the service soon after graduating and served for two years as a 2nd Lieutenant. After leaving the Army, he attended Harvard Business School and received his MBA in 1965. Jim joined the Ford Motor Company, which moved him to its Oakland, California headquarters, thus beginning a lifelong affinity for California interrupted only briefly with a few years in Texas. After various positions, mainly in the equipment leasing business, in 1987 he took on a high-risk opportunity as President and CEO of a small money losing container leasing company called Textainer Leasing Company headquartered in London, a subsidiary of a South African holding company. He moved the headquarters to San Francisco and under his leadership Textainer grew to become one of the largest container leasing companies in the world, ultimately listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Jim retired in 1998, remaining a director of Textainer until 2016. After 42 years living in Piedmont, California, Jim and Denny moved to Sonoma in 2013.

Jim was active in community affairs, participating in the Boy Scouts, Campfire girls, and various lay positions in his church. He was instrumental in the efforts of the Truckee/Downer Land Trust to save Royal Gorge from development.

Jim was an ardent fisherman, backpacker, hiker, bike rider, motorcycle rider, sailor, and skier, most often taking his whole family along on these adventures.

Jim built a home on Serene Lakes (near Soda Springs/Donner Pass), later purchasing the adjacent property to form the "Hoelter Compound" where many friends and family enjoyed Jim and Denny's hospitality. After retiring, Jim purchased a home on Great Camanoe island in the British Virgin Islands which also became a destination for friends and family.

Jim was predeceased by his sister, Suzanne, in March of this year. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, his twin daughters, Elizabeth Hoelter "Liz" Soos (Greg) and Christine Hoelter Ryan (Dave), his son James Wade "Jake" Hoelter, seven grandchildren, his brothers Tim and Steve, and his brother-in-law Gregory Bell Smith and sister-in-law, Christine Smith Bohar, both of Sonoma.

A celebration of his life will be scheduled post pandemic.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the ALS Association.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store