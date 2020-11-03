James Franklin Kemp

James Franklin Kemp, born March 4, 1933, given his middle name because his birth coincided with Franklin Roosevelt's first inauguration, died on October 18, 2020.

Born the third of four children in St Paul Minnesota, his family moved to Marin County during World War II. James graduated from Marin Catholic High School and worked various jobs in San Francisco while attending law school. James passed the state bar and became a practicing attorney on January 15, 1963.

He began his legal career in Ukiah. After three years there, in 1967, he took over Al McMahon's law practice in Sonoma when McMahon was appointed a judge.

He married Elizabeth Cuss in 1962 and they had five children, Bart Kemp, Suzanna Bon (Sam), Victoria Handron (Mark), Juli Grant (Jim) and Benedict Kemp (Allison). Elizabeth, a well known Sonoma figure, predeceased him December 2, 2016.

James and Elizabeth have ten grandchildren: Grace Bon, Ian Bon, Eleanor Bon, Emma Handron, Liam Handron, Max Handron, Hannah Grant, James Grant, Adelaide Kemp and Silas Kemp.

He spent 45 years practicing law in the Sonoma Valley, specializing in civil matters.

A scholar his entire life, James loved reading, from Aristotle through Milton, Dante, T.S. Eliot, Simone Weil, etc. Later in life he became fascinated by theoretical physics. When not reading or writing on the subject he would happily explain various theories of the multiverse to anyone.

For 87 years James enjoyed extraordinary health until an illness was discovered in September. He succumbed a month later surrounded by his family. At his request there will be no public service. Donations may be made to Sonoma Overnight Support.



