Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Mission Chapel
525 W Napa St
Sonoma, CA 95476
(707) 996-3655
Resources
More Obituaries for James Bowden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Howard Bowden


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Howard Bowden Notice
James Howard Bowden
Jim passed away September 18, 2019 at the age of 87.
He was born February 7, 1932 in Uhrichsville, Ohio and worked as a computer programmer and systems analyst in Chicago before moving to the San Francisco Bay Area in 1966, where he worked until retiring in 1994.
After moving to Sonoma in 1991, Jim spent much of his time writing fiction and creating videos. He self-published several novels and worked on collaborative videos documenting treasured artists in Sonoma Valley. His many creative videos can be viewed at
youtube.com/jimbowden. He was also a talented cartoonist and the Wall Street Journal published two of his cartoons under the name JimBow. He will be greatly missed for his sparkling wit, humor and ever helpful nature.
Survivors include his wife, Judi Danner; daughter, Lisa Bowden; his sons Ivor Bowden, Dmitri Bowden and Brad Swanson; and six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will gather November 17, 2019 to honor Jim in celebration of his life.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Mission Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -