James Howard Bowden
Jim passed away September 18, 2019 at the age of 87.
He was born February 7, 1932 in Uhrichsville, Ohio and worked as a computer programmer and systems analyst in Chicago before moving to the San Francisco Bay Area in 1966, where he worked until retiring in 1994.
After moving to Sonoma in 1991, Jim spent much of his time writing fiction and creating videos. He self-published several novels and worked on collaborative videos documenting treasured artists in Sonoma Valley. His many creative videos can be viewed at
youtube.com/jimbowden. He was also a talented cartoonist and the Wall Street Journal published two of his cartoons under the name JimBow. He will be greatly missed for his sparkling wit, humor and ever helpful nature.
Survivors include his wife, Judi Danner; daughter, Lisa Bowden; his sons Ivor Bowden, Dmitri Bowden and Brad Swanson; and six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will gather November 17, 2019 to honor Jim in celebration of his life.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Nov. 8, 2019