|
|
James Jarrett Smith
November 18, 1939 - December 9, 2019
James Jarrett Smith (JJ), 80, went to the Angels Golf Course in Heaven on December 9, 2019. He was surrounded by his family as he passed away peacefully at home after losing his battle with cancer.
James was born in Bell, CA with a lifelong love for horses. He spent most of his life in Sonoma, CA, where he selflessly volunteered for over 30 years in the Valley of The Moon Fire Department. He worked several years as a shipfitter at Mare Island Naval Shipyard in Vallejo, CA and retired after 30 years from Sonoma Safeway. His passion for golf kept him active on many golf courses throughout the country. He moved his family from Sonoma to Vancouver, WA in 2008.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Marjorie; daughters, Janett, Gail, Trudy and Connie; his brother John Malley; his sisters Lee Sattler and Nedra Friedman; nine grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and many lifelong friends.
He was greeted in heaven by his mother Barbara Monroe, his father John Smith and his brother George Malley.
Memorial and final resting place to take place in spring of 2020 in Clearlake, CA.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Dec. 20, 2019