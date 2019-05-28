|
James Patrick Cahill
James Patrick Cahill died peacefully at his home on May 18, 2019 at the age of 88. Jim leaves behind his two sons, Michael and Kevin, as well as his daughter-in-law Karen Cahill, sons-in-law Chip Lenno and Scott Singleton, grandchildren Chris Cahill and Maura Hagerman, and great-grandchildren Sam, Mason, Sawyer, Emmet, Ephraim, and Phoebe Rae. Jim is preceded in death by his youngest child, Molly Cahill Singleton, who died in 2015, and his wife, Tudy Granucci Cahill, who died in 2016.
Son of Fredrick William Cahill and Ella Mae Coleman Cahill, Jim was born in San Francisco on the 4th of July in 1930. He had an older brother, Jack, who died in 2000 and is survived by a younger brother, Jerry, who lives with his family in Santa Rosa. After Jim married Tudy in 1951, the couple moved to Sonoma to be near his wife's parents and their ranch in Vineburg, where many fond memories were made with aunts, uncles, and cousins coming together every summer and fall to pick pears, prunes, and grapes. Although Jim retired from the State of California Department of Transportation as a Legal Investigator in 1987, most of his friends and family will always remember him as a California Highway Patrolman, a job he loved for many years. Many graduates of Sonoma Valley High School will also remember Mr. Cahill as their Driver Training Instructor. Jim also volunteered as a firefighter with the Sonoma Fire department where his son Michael later served as Chief. Jim enjoyed his many years as a member of SIRs (Sons in Retirement). Jim was an active member of the St. Francis Solano Church community and for many years, he served as a Eucharistic Minister.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, at Saint Francis Solano Church in Sonoma. In lieu of flowers, and in keeping with his family's wishes, memorial donations should be made to either St. Joseph Health Hospice of Petaluma or Friends of Turkana. Donations to Friends of Turkana may be made in care of St. Francis Solano Church.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune from May 28 to June 4, 2019