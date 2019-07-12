|
Janet Mary Parker
Janet Mary Parker was born to Geraldine and Ted Parker on March 3, 1933. She grew up an only child on a ranch in Dixon, CA. She loved horses, and would always have some wherever she lived. When she went away to college, she took her horse with her.
After graduating from high school in 1950, she attended Dominican college. She also studied at Notre Dame De Namur, Stanford University, UC Berkeley and UCSF.
After completing her studies, Janet worked at UCSF, Assisting an Orthopedic surgeon doing research. They were pioneers in the use of one of the first generations of electron microscopes.
She lived for a number of years in Montara, CA, commuting to her research job at UCSF until her retirement.
Janet found a beautiful piece of property in the hills East of Sonoma where she could bring her horses and support a menagerie of pets. She lived in a cabin on the property and, with the help of her dear friend Pat, built and A frame adjacent to the cabin.
She and Pat were collectors and amassed large troves of model trains, antique windup toys, silver cigarette lighters, books, dolls, and glass insulators. As a scientist, she also had an interest in collecting gastroliths and Native American artifacts.
Janet stayed in touch with her family over the years and organized a family reunion on her property in 1993, which will be long remembered. Never had so many of her cousins, aunts and uncles gathered before. She also maintained connections with her friends in Dixon.
She will be remembered for her fun, quirky Christmas presents, her love of all animals (even rattlesnakes!), her independence and strong will, for her frugality as well as her generosity.
A Funeral Mass will be said at St. Francis Church in Sonoma, CA on Tuesday, July 16th 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at the Silveyville Cemetery, Dixon, CA, Wednesday, July 17th, 2019 at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Janet's name to Pets Lifeline, Hanna Boys Center and Sonoma County Hospice by the Bay.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on July 12, 2019