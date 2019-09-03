|
|
Janette (Jan) Pagh
On Tuesday evening, August 20, 2019, Jan Pagh, loving wife, mother and Oma, passed away peacefully at home with her husband by her side. Jan was born in San Francisco September 26, 1955 to Otto and Betty Sierck. She moved to the valley in 1958. She attended local schools and graduated from Sonoma Valley High School where she met her high school sweetheart Lonny Pagh. They were married July 4, 1973, and made their home in Sonoma were they raised their two sons.
Early in life, Jan worked as a phlebotomist in the valley, later working at Bank of America, during that time she would also help her husband operate a stucco business that her and her husband started in 1990. Jan love the water, she would plan house boating trips to Lake Shasta, spend time on Lake Berryessa, camping out at the coast, were she love to walk with her pal Andy (her dog) and even though she hated flying, she traveled to the Hawaiian Islands several times. On her trip to Hawaii she filled a lifelong dream of swimming with the dolphins. You could also find her at the casino playing her favorite slots.
Jan is survived by her loving husband Lonny Pagh of 46 years, of Sonoma; her two sons Scott Pagh (Mandy) of Vacaville and James Pagh(Christina) of Sonoma, her six grandchildren, Wyatt, Austen, Dakota, Caleb, Layla, and Hailey. She is also survived by her three brothers Don, Ross (Bonnie), Brad, her sister Annette, and her beloved dog Andy. She is preceded in death by her parents Otto and Betty Sierck. She also leaves behind numerous close friends in the Valley.
A memorial service will be held Friday, September 6th at 1:00 p.m.at Duggans Mission Chapel in Sonoma.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Sept. 3, 2019