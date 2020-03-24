Home

Jeanette Miailovich


1935 - 2020
Jeanette Miailovich Notice
Jeanette Miailovich
July 23, 1935 - March 6, 2020
Jeannette Miailovich (née Anklam) died peacefully in her sleep on March 6, 2020 after a brief illness.
Jeannette is survived by her son Paul Miailovich, her son-in-law Lorenzo Quiroz, Jr. and her sister Mary Swaney. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Miailovich. They were married for 51 years.
In lieu of a memorial service, Jeannette expressly wished for her friends and family to drink a shot or five of their favorite spirit, although her personal preference was vodka. Donations in her memory should be directed to F.I.S.H. Arrangements under the direction of Duggan's Mission Chapel, Sonoma, CA
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Mar. 24, 2020
