Jeffrey Earl Steele

On Tuesday, June 30, 2020, Jeffrey Earl Steele, loving father and husband, passed away in Reno, Nevada at the age of 67 after a short illness. Jeffrey was born on March 31, 1953 in Los Alamos, New Mexico to Elbert and Margaret (Walvoord) Steele. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree at California State University, Chico, in Art History and was a business owner in Reno, Nevada for several years. On April 11, 1987 he married Becky Carter. They have one son, Adam Robert. Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Elbert, his mother, Margaret, and his brother, Robert. He is survived by his wife Becky, his son, Adam, his sister, Barbara, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Jeff was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

There will not be a funeral, but as an avid skydiver, Jeff's ashes will be scattered in a final 201st jump by his friends and skydiving buddies from The Chico Freakos. Jeff was passionate about and grateful to Bill W. and all of his friends.



