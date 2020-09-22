Jeffrey Freiberg
May 16, 1946 - August 15th, 2020
On August 15th, longtime Sonoma Valley businessman Jeffrey Freiberg passed away after a two and a half year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 74. Throughout his fight he remained a role model for optimism and resilience, happily celebrating his 50th anniversary with his wife Bonnie in June. He died at his home of 49 years in Mill Valley, surrounded by his family.
Born in 1946 in Los Angeles to Myron and Deborah Freiberg, Jeffrey began putting down roots in the Bay Area shortly after high school. While attending San Francisco State University in 1964, he fell in love with his future wife Bonnie, experienced the late 60's and "The Summer of Love", and grew one massive fro…in unclear order.
After receiving an MBA from the Wharton School of Business, Jeffrey returned to San Francisco to a job at Bank of America. He and Bonnie married in Berkeley, and lived in San Francisco until 1971 when they unknowingly moved into their forever home in Mill Valley.
In 1971, Jeffrey found a site for his parents' retirement home, beginning a 50-year love of the Sonoma Valley. Myron and Deborah used their house on Sobre Vista for philanthropy, and worked towards the preservation of Sonoma Culture and the arts. They introduced Jeffrey and Bonnie to neighbors, local artists and the original families of organic farming, all of whose kinship is treasured to this day.
After ten years of driving through rush-hour San Francisco, Jeffrey changed course and opened his own real estate consulting company in downtown Sonoma. For the next 30 years he worked throughout the Sonoma Valley, relished his reverse commute and listened to Jackson Browne as he sped past stopped rush-hour traffic in the opposite direction.
Jeffrey loved the communities of Mill Valley where he lived, and Sonoma where he worked, and was fiercely interested in small town issues.
In Mill Valley, Jeffrey dedicated 40 years of volunteerism focused on improving educational funding, and the well being of Mill Valley kids. With three children of his own, Jeffrey served on the Mill Valley School Board for 20 years, spanning three decades. He was incredibly proud of the progressive achievements of people he worked with, and the collaborative accomplishments of groups like Kiddo, and the Mill Valley Community Center.
As development threatened the architectural history of Sonoma, Jeffrey threw his efforts into preserving the ethos and spirit of Sonoma in all his projects. First with his father as a partner, then later on his own, he received accolades and commendations from the Sonoma League for Historic Preservation for saving, restoring, and in one case moving historical buildings in danger of being destroyed. He was also instrumental in preserving the undeveloped open space on top of Sonoma Mountain for generations to come.
Like many people in real estate, Jeffrey suffered greatly in the aftermath of the 2008 crash, but with unwavering support of a small group of family and friends, was able to navigate through the turbulent recession. Though he retired from his full-time Sonoma office in 2012, he continued to manage his Orchard Place development on First St West, of which he was so proud. His daughter Rachel will continue in his stead of managing the property, and harvesting roses from the bushes he planted to take home to Bonnie.
Jeffrey loved unabashedly, and leaves behind a lifetime of friendships, his wife Bonnie, daughters Danielle Freiberg and Rachel McFarland, and his son Gabriel Freiberg. He is also survived by sisters Erica Freiberg of Paris, France, and Tonia (Hans) Drop of Brittany, France; Son-in Law and Rachel's husband Todd McFarland; and by beloved cousins, godchildren, nieces and nephews, adopted and chosen, around the world.
For those interested in making a donation in his name/honor, please consider the organizations below. Jeffrey's passion was always the arts in education.
CTE - Drama Program at Tamalpais High School (where all three children attended) http://ctetam.org/support/
; The Kiddo! Endowment for the Arts https://kiddo.org/ways-to-give/endowment/