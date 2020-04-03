|
Jessica Lea Rice
April 5, 1972 - March 31, 2020
In the loving arms of her father, Jessica Rice passed away on Tuesday morning after having suffered a stroke the day before. Jessica was well-known and loved by many in the Sonoma community where she lived her entire life. She was strong, loyal and independent with a bright and feisty spirit. Red was her favorite color and dancing her passion. As a little girl, she took every dance class available and dancing always remained her happy place.
Jessica kept her high school friends throughout her life and made new ones as she went along. She was steadfast and trustworthy and her friends knew and valued that they could count on her confidence.
After high school she worked in many public service jobs, and everywhere people responded to her humor and concern for them. For 25 years she worked at the Breakaway Café, her family's restaurant. She genuinely loved her customers and over the years she shared their joys and sorrows. Jessica never forgot a birthday or held back a tear of compassion. A tribute to her local heritage, she loved good food and wine. And like her departed mother, Judi Rice, Jessica was a good baker as well.
Her son, Jordan, was the heart and soul of her life.
Jessica's early passing leaves a deep sorrow in the hearts of her son Jordan Rice; her father Bob Rice; his partner Paul Brewer; her brother Scott Rice; her sister-in-law Meaghan Rice; her niece Eliza Rice and her many beloved friends. Joyfully, she has also left them with the indelible memory of her wicked humor, the beauty and warmth of her smiling eyes and a lifetime of treasured memories.
A celebration of Jessica's life will be held when safe gatherings are again possible.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Apr. 3, 2020