Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home
1525 East Saginaw
Fresno, CA 937044435
(559) 227-4048
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home
1525 East Saginaw
Fresno, CA 937044435
View Map
Joan Alice Hollrah


1941 - 2019
Joan Alice Hollrah Notice
Joan Alice Hollrah
Joan Alice Hollrah was born on February 7, 1941 in St. Charles, Missouri. She was the third of eight children. After high school, Joan was awarded a scholarship to the Deaconness Hospital School of Nursing. After graduating, Joan joined the Merchant Marines as an R.N. and became a ships nurse, traveling to major ports around the world.
Joan is survived by her son, Jason Andrew Hollrah, his wife, Mary Salcedo Hollrah, and their children Kate, Jake, Sally and Will. Joan is also survived by her siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends namely, in part, her siblings Lloyd (Diane) Hollrah; Wayne (Deonna) Hollrah; Janet Hollrah; Gary (Patrice) Hollrah; Stan (Denise) Hollrah; and Susan (Hollrah) Munoz.
Joan is preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Mooney; her parents, Vernon Hollrah and Hildegard (Richterkessing) Hollrah; and her youngest brother, John Hollrah.
A service will be held at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the .
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Aug. 30, 2019
