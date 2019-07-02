|
Joan Brozovich, PhD
July 11, 1935 - June 19, 2019
Joan Brozovich passed away on June 19th, 2019 at the Trevista Living facility in Concord, CA.
Born in Washington State on July 19, 1935, Joan was a compassionate psychologist with a successful practice over the years in San Francisco and Marin County.
Joan lived with her life partner Sarah (Sally) Smith in the Bay Area, Glen Ellen and Sonoma.
She is also survived by her niece Kathy Aguilar of Henderson, Nevada and her extended family in Benicia - Andy, Patty and her granddaughter Alia Smith.
She will be remembered by her family and many friends who were comforted and blessed by her gentle kindness and loving spirit.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on July 2, 2019