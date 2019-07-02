Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Brozovich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Brozovich Ph.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Brozovich Ph.D. Notice
Joan Brozovich, PhD
July 11, 1935 - June 19, 2019
Joan Brozovich passed away on June 19th, 2019 at the Trevista Living facility in Concord, CA.
Born in Washington State on July 19, 1935, Joan was a compassionate psychologist with a successful practice over the years in San Francisco and Marin County.
Joan lived with her life partner Sarah (Sally) Smith in the Bay Area, Glen Ellen and Sonoma.
She is also survived by her niece Kathy Aguilar of Henderson, Nevada and her extended family in Benicia - Andy, Patty and her granddaughter Alia Smith.
She will be remembered by her family and many friends who were comforted and blessed by her gentle kindness and loving spirit.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.