Joan Eesley Allnutt

April 25, 1933 - June 19, 2020

Born Joan Emily Donald, she was raised in a Cleveland suburb.

Joan attended Carnegie Mellon University and pledged Kappa Kappa Gamma, which she was involved with for the rest of her life. She was a trailblazer for women in the workplace, spending her career in public relations. Well known clients included the San Francisco Zoo, PopRocks candy and Chuck E. Cheese Pizza Time Theatre.

Joan lived in San Francisco, Seattle and Marin prior to moving to Sonoma in the early 2000s.

Joan was an avid hobbyist. She designed crossword puzzles, and was published in The New York Times. She was an advanced knitter, producing many technically complex intarsia sweaters. She was also a miniaturist, producing close to twenty miniature rooms. She amassed an extensive collection of dolls and sold and traded at doll shows before moving her business to eBay and Etsy. She also collected handmade crèches from around the globe. She volunteered at the Jack London State Historic Park in Sonoma.

She is survived by her daughters, Kate Grey of Phoenix and Beth MacLean and husband Bruce of Alameda, and three granddaughters, Abby Griswold of San Francisco and Ellie and Grace MacLean of Alameda. She is also survived by a sister, Roberta Meadors of Huntley, Ill.

Funeral services are private. The family thanks the staff of Continuum Hospice and Brookdale Senior Living in Napa, and Dr. Rony Kako and team, for their tender, loving care.



