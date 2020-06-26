Joan Eesley Allnutt
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Eesley Allnutt
April 25, 1933 - June 19, 2020
Born Joan Emily Donald, she was raised in a Cleveland suburb.
Joan attended Carnegie Mellon University and pledged Kappa Kappa Gamma, which she was involved with for the rest of her life. She was a trailblazer for women in the workplace, spending her career in public relations. Well known clients included the San Francisco Zoo, PopRocks candy and Chuck E. Cheese Pizza Time Theatre.
Joan lived in San Francisco, Seattle and Marin prior to moving to Sonoma in the early 2000s.
Joan was an avid hobbyist. She designed crossword puzzles, and was published in The New York Times. She was an advanced knitter, producing many technically complex intarsia sweaters. She was also a miniaturist, producing close to twenty miniature rooms. She amassed an extensive collection of dolls and sold and traded at doll shows before moving her business to eBay and Etsy. She also collected handmade crèches from around the globe. She volunteered at the Jack London State Historic Park in Sonoma.
She is survived by her daughters, Kate Grey of Phoenix and Beth MacLean and husband Bruce of Alameda, and three granddaughters, Abby Griswold of San Francisco and Ellie and Grace MacLean of Alameda. She is also survived by a sister, Roberta Meadors of Huntley, Ill.
Funeral services are private. The family thanks the staff of Continuum Hospice and Brookdale Senior Living in Napa, and Dr. Rony Kako and team, for their tender, loving care.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sonoma Index-Tribune on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 24, 2020
Joan was a treasured member of the Valley of the Moon Questers club, an international organization dedicated to keeping history alive by supporting preservation, restoration and education regarding buildings, sites and artifacts. We enjoyed her presentations on creches, miniatures, dolls and more. We were honored to have her be a member of our club.
Maida Herbst
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved