Joan I. Vince Reaves

1930 - 2020

Born in San Francisco to Percy Vince and Mabel Harris Vince, Joan spent her childhood in Sausalito and San Francisco. She attended Galileo High and Santa Rosa Junior College, graduating in 1950. That same year Joan met a young Texan, Jack Reaves, while he was stationed with the Army at the Presido. They married in San Francisco and relocated near his west Texas home town. They raised their daughters in Texas, through grade school, before returning to Marin and Sonoma counties for the remainder of their 60 year marriage. Joan worked in Sonoma as a medical office manager for 25 years then enjoyed her home, family, and volunteer work in retirement. Following a short illness, Joan died peacefully at home. She was predeceased by her husband, Jack, and son-in-law Charles Price. She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen (Eric) Pierce, Carol Price, grandchildren Stuart (Mary), Mitchell and Kelsey Price and great-grandchildren Garrett and Parker Price. The family acknowledges Sara Rosalsky, Donna Harland and Kristine Zoeger for their years of loving care.

No services are planned.



